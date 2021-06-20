UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Hezbollah Hails Raisi's Election Win In Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah hails Raisi's election win in Iran

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The head of Lebanon's powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah on Sunday congratulated ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election, describing him as a "shield" against Israel and other "aggressors".

Raisi, a former judiciary chief, won nearly 62 percent of the vote in Friday's election on turnout of 48.8 percent, after his most prominent rivals were either disqualified or pulled out of the race.

"Your victory has renewed the hopes of the Iranian people and the people of the region who see you as a shield and a strong supporter... for the resistance against aggressors," Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

