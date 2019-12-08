Leeds return to Championship summit

London, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Leeds climbed to the top of the Championship table on Saturday, beating Huddersfield 2-0 to secure a sixth straight victory and leapfrog West Brom.

Second-half goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez did the damage as the visitors stretched their impressive unbeaten run to nine games.

Despite the win, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa demanded more from his side, bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 season.

"We defended set-pieces badly, but our first goal from Alioski made it easier for us to develop the play," she said.

"In the first half we should have created more chances, but we had some opportunities and we couldn't end them very well. We could have scored more goals, but we could have conceded a goal as well." Bristol City secured back-to-back league wins for the first time since August as they beat fellow promotion-hopefuls Fulham 2-1.

Josh Brownhill headed City in front in the 26th minute before Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 in the second half, finishing off a good team move which he had started.

Aboubakar Kamara reduced Fulham's arrears four minutes before the end and the hosts had penalty appeals waved away late on as Bristol City held on.

A last-gasp George Moncur goal saw Luton come from behind to beat 10-man Wigan 2-1 in a thrilling clash towards the bottom of the table.

Steven Fletcher took his tally for the season to 10 with two goals as Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 and move into the top six.

An Eberechi Eze double lifted QPR to a 2-0 victory over Preston, who slipped out of the play-off spots.

Barnsley were denied a point as a dramatic added-time goal from Lee Tomlin handed Cardiff a 3-2 win.

A Jarrod Bowen brace in the second half saw Hull come from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Stoke, who had taken the lead early on thanks to Sam Vokes' header.

Adam Armstrong scored the game's only goal in the second half as Blackburn beat Derby 1-0 and George Saville scored in the opening minute as Middlesbrough edged past Charlton 1-0.

Birmingham moved up to 13th after beating Reading 3-2.

West Brom host Swansea on Sunday with a chance to return to the top of the table.