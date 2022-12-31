UrduPoint.com

Legendary Urdu Writer: Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Legendary Urdu writer: Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Pioneer of contemporary urdu literature Maulana Altaf Hussain Hali was remembered here Saturday on 108th death anniversary in the literary circles.

He was simultaneously a poet, prose writer, critic, biographer and reformer of the nation, who felt the changing demands of life at the literary and social level.

Altaf Hussain Hali was born in Panipat, where he also received his early education. On coming to Delhi, he learnt Arabic and Persian and received support from two major poets, Ghalib and Shefta.

Hali paid serious attention to Mohammad Hussain Azad's call for the reforming Urdu poem and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan's call for rationalism in social, political and educational matters of the Muslims in particular.

His notable works include Muqaddama-i-Sher-o-shairi, Madd-o-jazar-e islam, Tiryaaq-e Masmoom, Majaalisu-n-Nisa, Tabaqaat-ul Arz and biographies of Persian poet Sadi, Sir Syed and Ghalib.

Altaf Hussain Hali died in 1914.

Pakistan Post issued a commemorative postage stamp in his honor on 23 March 1979 in its 'Pioneers of Freedom' series.

Related Topics

Delhi Altaf Hussain Education Died Panipat March Muslim Post From Arab

Recent Stories

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal again ..

IHC registrar office objects to ECP's appeal against orders for LG polls in Isla ..

32 minutes ago
 Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: M ..

Cementing Pak-US education ties a core priority: Masood Khan

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 31st December 2022

2 hours ago
 God poised for significant quarterly rise followin ..

God poised for significant quarterly rise following interest rate-driven decline

10 hours ago
 U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.