Leipzig Boss Nagelsmann Confident Ahead Of Man Utd Clash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

Leipzig boss Nagelsmann confident ahead of Man Utd clash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is confident last year's Champions League semi-finalists can triumph at Old Trafford on Wednesday even though he admits Manchester United are back on track after a poor start to the season.

Fresh from the most successful European campaign in the club's short history, Leipzig have kicked off the 2020/21 campaign in convincing fashion, topping the Bundesliga.

They opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory against Istanbul Basaksehir thanks to two goals from on-loan Manchester City left-back Angelino.

Now they head to Old Trafford looking to win their first meeting with three-time European champions United, whom Nagelsmann believes are on the right track after a shoddy start to the season.

"I think the start of Manchester United's season wasn't that good but the last games I think went in the right direction," the Leipzig boss said on Tuesday.

