Lewis Hamilton wins 100th Formula One Grand Prix

Sochi, Russia, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix for his 100th Formula One Grand Prix success at Sochi on Sunday.

In treacherous rain the seven-time world champion reached the uprecedented century in his Mercedes after being stuck on 99 since the British Grand Prix in July.

Hamilton also took over the championship lead from Max Verstappen, who finished second.