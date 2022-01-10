UrduPoint.com

List Of Key Golden Globe Nominees

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 01:50 AM

List of key Golden Globe nominees

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the nominees in key categories for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out Sunday, with no audience present as the industry boycotts the troubled gala.

- FILM - Best film, drama "Belfast" "CODA" "Dune" "King Richard" "The Power of the Dog" Best film, musical or comedy "Cyrano" "Don't Look Up" "Licorice Pizza" "tick, tick... BOOM!" "West Side Story" Best actor, drama Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Will Smith, "King Richard" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Best actress, drama Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci" Kristen Stewart, "Spencer" Best actor, musical or comedy Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up" Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano" Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...

BOOM!" Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza" Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights" Best actress, musical or comedy Marion Cotillard, "Annette" Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza" Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up" Emma Stone, "Cruella" Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" Best supporting actor Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar" Jamie Dornan, "Belfast" Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" Best supporting actress Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard" Ruth Negga, "Passing" Best director Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" Denis Villeneuve, "Dune" - TELEVISION - Best drama series "Lupin" "The Morning Show" "Pose" "Squid Game" "Succession" Best musical or comedy series "The Great" "Hacks" "Only Murders in the Building" "Reservation Dogs" "Ted Lasso" Best limited series or tv motion picture "Dopesick" "Impeachment: American Crime Story" "Maid""Mare of Easttown""The Underground Railroad"

Related Topics

Film And Movies Belfast Spencer Marion Jennifer Lawrence Leonardo DiCaprio Emma Stone Kristen Stewart Benedict Cumberbatch Ben Affleck Jessica Chastain Will Smith Andrew Garfield Jamie Dornan Kirsten Dunst Denzel Washington Nicole Kidman Javier Bardem Caitriona Balfe Sunday Gold TV Industry Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

18 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

1 day ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.