List of key Golden Globe nominees

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Here are the nominees in key categories for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, which will be handed out Sunday, with no audience present as the industry boycotts the troubled gala.

- FILM - Best film, drama "Belfast" "CODA" "Dune" "King Richard" "The Power of the Dog" Best film, musical or comedy "Cyrano" "Don't Look Up" "Licorice Pizza" "tick, tick... BOOM!" "West Side Story" Best actor, drama Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song" Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos" Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog" Will Smith, "King Richard" Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" Best actress, drama Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter" Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci" Kristen Stewart, "Spencer" Best actor, musical or comedy Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up" Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano" Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...

BOOM!" Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza" Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights" Best actress, musical or comedy Marion Cotillard, "Annette" Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza" Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up" Emma Stone, "Cruella" Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" Best supporting actor Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar" Jamie Dornan, "Belfast" Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast" Troy Kotsur, "CODA" Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" Best supporting actress Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast" Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog" Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard" Ruth Negga, "Passing" Best director Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story" Denis Villeneuve, "Dune" - TELEVISION - Best drama series "Lupin" "The Morning Show" "Pose" "Squid Game" "Succession" Best musical or comedy series "The Great" "Hacks" "Only Murders in the Building" "Reservation Dogs" "Ted Lasso" Best limited series or tv motion picture "Dopesick" "Impeachment: American Crime Story" "Maid""Mare of Easttown""The Underground Railroad"