LIV Golfers Get Warm Welcome From PGA Rivals At Masters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Augusta, United States, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson were among LIV Golf players receiving a warm welcome from PGA rivals at Monday's first practice for the 87th Masters.

Fears of a tense showdown at the practice facility or in pairings at Augusta National didn't happen for Smith, Johnson or Mexico's Abraham Ancer despite the bitter divide between Saudi-backed upstart LIV and the PGA.

"Lots of laughs, lots of handshakes and it was really nice," Smith said of his one-hour workout. "I really wasn't sure what I was going to expect walking onto the range but it was good to see some familiar faces and lot of smiles." Australian Smith said the reception was important for the sport.

"There's too much rubbish going on... I don't think there's any kind of hatred going on between the players. We're all happy where we are and I'm just as happy for the guys winning on the PGA Tour as I am for LIV golfers." Johnson, the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters winner who took LIV's 2022 individual crown, went around with US countrymen Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland.

"It's nice to see a lot of the guys because I haven't seen them all that much," Johnson said. "For me it's the same.

All my buddies are still my buddies and we play and it's still golf. So it doesn't matter where you play at." Harman isn't one for LIV-PGA grudges, saying, "I've got too much to worry about. I just stay in my lane." Johnson said his preparation hasn't been compromised playing 54-hole LIV events.

"I'm going to be ready no matter how many events I played," Johnson said. "I played a long time with all these guys. If I'm playing how I should, I'll be right there at the end." Ancer, who won February's 72-hole Saudi Invitational, was happy too.

"It has been great," he said. "Everybody has been really nice. I'm not a high drama guy. I get along with everybody. It's just golf. We're all good friends." LIV's Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, said he was hugged by top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and the reception from players was "unbelievable." "The fans were awesome," he added. "They were saying the same stuff they would say if I was on the other side." American Kevin Na defended LIV and the spicy rivalry.

"It doesn't matter what tour you play. There are a lot of champion golfers on LIV, still in their prime and still peaking," Na said.

"Fans and the media are making it more interesting. If you have a LIV versus PGA Tour coming down the stretch, it'll be fun."

