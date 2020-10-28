UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Edge Past Midtjylland But Fabinho Injury Adds To Defensive Woes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Liverpool edge past Midtjylland but Fabinho injury adds to defensive woes

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Lacklustre Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in the Champions League but their defensive problems mounted as Fabinho limped off injured.

The Premier League champions were toothless in the first half but finally clicked 10 minutes after the break when the impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Diogo Jota for a tap-in.

A late penalty lashed home by substitute Mohamed Salah gave the scoreline unwarranted gloss as Liverpool went to top of Group D.

"It was a tough night," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport. "It's a bit like in a marriage, there are good and bad times. It's not a bad time but it's a tricky time. A hundred percent we have to stick together and fight harder and that's what the boys did tonight." The German boss said Fabinho's injury was "exactly the last thing we needed".

"He felt his hamstring so that's not good," said Klopp. "He didn't feel it that much -- he said he could've played on -- but not sprinting so that doesn't help. We will see, we will have to do a scan and see but clearly it's not good." Klopp left his first-choice attack of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino on the bench against the Danes, giving his second string a chance to shine.

But Liverpool, lacking urgency and fluency at an empty Anfield, struggled to break down the hard-working visitors, who had lost their Champions League opener to Atalanta 4-0.

Midtjylland had a chance to take a shock lead in the opening minutes when a long clip down the middle sent Anders Dreyer in on goal and Alisson Becker had to make a smart save.

Liverpool, who beat Ajax away in their Champions League opener, dominated possession but struggled to create clear chances.

Related Topics

Injured Attack German Marriage Liverpool Lead Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

10 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.