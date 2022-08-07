(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Liverpool's Premier League title challenge got off to a sluggish start as the Reds were held 2-2 at newly-promoted Fulham, while Tottenham delivered on their pre-season hype by thrashing Southampton 4-1 on Saturday.

Chelsea also got off to a winning start as Jorginho's penalty earned a 1-0 win at Everton.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the best part of Liverpool's day was the result as the Champions League finalists twice had to come from behind at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic maintained his stunning from last season in the Championship as the Serb outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold to head Fulham into a deserved half-time lead.