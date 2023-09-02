Macao issues top warning for Typhoon Saola

MACAO, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 10, the highest level, at 1:00 a.m. local time due to approaching of super Typhoon Saola.

The bureau said that Signal No. 10 was expected to remain in force for some time.

Typhoon Saola was located about 30 km southeast of Macao at 1:00 a.m. and was gradually approaching the city. Strong winds and heavy downpours hit Macao early Saturday morning. An astronomical tide is also forecast during the pass of Typhoon Saola.

At 6:00 a.

m. local time on Saturday, the bureau issued a No. 8 signal for Typhoon Saola, saying it was located about 70 km southwest of Macao and moving away.

Border ports linking Macao and its neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai have suspended customs clearance services since Friday afternoon.

Local schools postponed the opening of the new semester normally scheduled on the first day of September. Three cross-sea bridges were closed. Buses gradually stopped services on Friday afternoon. Ferry services were called off. A total of 106 flights were canceled.