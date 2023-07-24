Open Menu

Made-in-China Tesla Vehicles Exported To ROK For First Time

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Made-in-China Tesla vehicles exported to ROK for first time

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:The Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory began to export its car model, Model Y (Rear-Wheel Drive), to the Republic of Korea (ROK) recently, marking the first time for the Tesla vehicles made in China to enter the ROK market, said the company.

Previously, Tesla vehicles exported to the ROK were produced in its Fremont factory in the United States.

The Shanghai plant recorded a global delivery volume of 476,500 vehicles in the first half (H1) of this year, which is equivalent to about two-thirds of its total delivery volume last year.

Currently, a vehicle can be rolled off the production line in less than 40 seconds in the plant, and over 95 percent of the auto parts can be supplied locally.

Besides, the Shanghai factory exported vehicles to Thailand for the first time earlier this year. Car models, including Model 3 and Model Y, made in the factory, have been delivered to Thailand since the beginning of this year, according to the company.

Related Topics

Thailand China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Shanghai United States Market Tesla

Recent Stories

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended ..

Souq Al Jubail 8th Annual Dates Festival extended until September 2023

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased b ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit increased by 37% in the 1st half of 2023

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people wit ..

Sharjah Ruler directs appointment of 45 people with special needs

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan ..

Pakistan signs framework agreement with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexib ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the S ..

OIC Secretary-General Suspends the Status of the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

2 hours ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous