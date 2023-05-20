UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 7.1 Quake Strikes East Of New Caledonia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes east of New Caledonia

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday in the Pacific Ocean to the east of New Caledonia, the US Geological Survey said, a day after a major quake hit the same area.

The epicentre was 35 kilometres (22 miles) deep and located about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the New Caledonian archipelago, it said.

"It lasted maybe two seconds, not too big," said Nancy Jack, manager of the beachfront Friendly Beach Bungalows on the Vanuatu island of Kana, adding that no large waves could be seen.

A 6.5-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes after the initial tremor, which struck at 12:51 pm (0151 GMT).

Any tsunami waves are expected to be less than 0.3 metres (one foot) high, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an update.

The waves may reach the Pacific islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna, it said, after earlier issuing a warning for coasts within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.

On Friday, a 7.7-magnitude quake in the same area sent people scrambling for higher ground on several Pacific islands for fear of giant waves. A tsunami warning was lifted hours later.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Nancy Same Fiji Kiribati Vanuatu May

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Na ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends 23nd edition of Sir Bu Nair Festival

7 hours ago
 Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line ag ..

Haney puts undisputed lightweight title on line against Lomachenko

9 hours ago
 Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by ..

Humanitarian Assistance Reaching Zone Affected by Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar - UN

9 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Ra ..

Russia Plans to Connect Iran's Caspian Ports of Rasht, Astara by Rail in 4 Years

9 hours ago
 Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to ..

Officer Charged for Leaking Police Information to Proud Boys Leader - US Justice ..

9 hours ago
 Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

Rubio takes maiden win in shortened Giro stage 13

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.