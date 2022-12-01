UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Reports 1,737 New COVID-19 Infections, 17 New Deaths

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Malaysia reported 1,737 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 4,992,168, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,736 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 17 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,684.

The ministry reported 3,338 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,930,524.

There are 24,960 active cases, with 94 being held in intensive care and 57 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 3,134 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone, while 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.8 percent have received the second booster

