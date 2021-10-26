UrduPoint.com

Maldives Records Over 100,000 Tourist Arrivals In October

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Maldives records over 100,000 tourist arrivals in October

MALE, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 100,000 tourists have visited the Maldives in the month of October, the state-owned PSM news citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Tuesday.

Tourism ministry data showed that 102,434 tourists visited the Maldives from Oct. 1 to 24, a 599 percent increase from the same period in 2020 but a 2 percent decrease compared to 2019.

The Maldives has recorded a total of 973,269 tourist arrivals so far this year, or a daily average of 4,454.

According to the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), the country will this year cross the mark of a million tourist arrivals by the end of October.

India and Russia were the biggest sources of tourist arrivals for the Maldives, accounting for 23 percent and 19 percent of all arrivals, respectively.

Related Topics

Russia Same Maldives October 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka an ..

Hosts UAE draw Asian champions Japan, Sri Lanka and China in Rugby World Cup 202 ..

4 minutes ago
 Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, ..

Welcome the Dawn of Photography with vivo X70 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18 South Africa Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, W ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

46 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.