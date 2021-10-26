Maldives records over 100,000 tourist arrivals in October

MALE, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 100,000 tourists have visited the Maldives in the month of October, the state-owned PSM news citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Tuesday.

Tourism ministry data showed that 102,434 tourists visited the Maldives from Oct. 1 to 24, a 599 percent increase from the same period in 2020 but a 2 percent decrease compared to 2019.

The Maldives has recorded a total of 973,269 tourist arrivals so far this year, or a daily average of 4,454.

According to the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), the country will this year cross the mark of a million tourist arrivals by the end of October.

India and Russia were the biggest sources of tourist arrivals for the Maldives, accounting for 23 percent and 19 percent of all arrivals, respectively.