UrduPoint.com

Marcos Heir Says Will Run For Philippines Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Marcos heir says will run for Philippines presidency

Manila, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The son and namesake of the Philippines' former dictator Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday he will run for president in the 2022 election, as the controversial clan seeks the ultimate political revival.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr -- who has defended President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drug war and supported the death penalty for traffickers -- declared his candidacy in a video broadcast on Facebook.

"I will bring... unifying leadership back to our country," the 64-year-old scion said, joining a growing field of contenders seeking to replace Duterte.

"Let us bring Filipinos back to one another in service of our country, facing the crisis and the challenges of the future together." A tilt for the country's highest office comes after Marcos Jr's failed bid for the vice presidency in 2016, which he narrowly lost to Leni Robredo.

Losing the election was a blow for the Marcos family, which had gone into exile in the United States after the patriarch's humiliating downfall in 1986.

He and his wife Imelda were accused of massive corruption while in power.

Marcos Jr was in second place behind Duterte's daughter, Sara, in a recent PulseAsia Research survey of voter preference for president, though she has denied plans to run.

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso have confirmed they will seek the top job.

- 'Disregard and contempt - If Marcos Jr's presidential bid succeeds, it would cap a remarkable political comeback since a popular uprising toppled his father and chased the family into exile in the United States.

After they were allowed to return to the Philippines, members of the family have held a number of prominent political posts.

Marcos Jr served as a senator from 2010 to 2016, and his mother Imelda has said she dreams of him becoming the country's leader.

The matriarch herself served three straight terms in the lower House of Representatives before being succeeded by her nephew.

Marcos Jr's sister Imee is a senator.

But the son of a dictator accused of bloody repression and corruption remains one of the most polarising politicians in the Philippines.

Marcos Jr has tried to defend his father's rule by citing economic growth, and minimised the human rights abuses during that regime.

He has also claimed he was too young to shoulder any responsibility, but critics point out that he was governor of the Marcos family's home province from 1983 to 1986.

News of his presidential candidacy was met with swift condemnation from his opponents.

An anti-Marcos coalition described it as "a brazen show of disregard and contempt for the thousands of Filipinos killed, disappeared, tortured, displaced and violated" by his father's regime.

- 'Historic vindication' - The Marcos family sees an opportunity to complete its "rehabilitation", political analyst Richard Heydarian told AFP.

They "are calculating that there are many never-again-to-Marcos voters there but there are even more people who want to move forward... from the current crisis, corruption scandals and incompetence that they see under the Dutertes," he said.

Imelda Marcos wants a "moment of historic vindication" by appearing once more on the Malacanang presidential palace balcony, Heydarian added.

Duterte is an ally of the Marcos family, and his election win in 2016 gave them a boost.

His government gave the ex-dictator's remains a hero's burial and publicly floated the idea of winding down the hunt for his hidden wealth.

Analysts predict a possible Marcos Jr-Sara Duterte alliance for the 2022 election, which they say would be a formidable combination.

The Philippines' election season kicked off Friday as celebrities and political scions flocked to the offices of the elections commission to file their nominations.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Governor Condemnation Facebook Wife Job Young Alliance United States Philippines 2016 Dictator Family From Government Top

Recent Stories

UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani trav ..

UK issues fresh travel advisory for Pakistani travelers

19 minutes ago
 Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chairman  Ju ..

Govt decides to extend tenure of NAB Chairman  Justice (R ) Javed Iqbal

31 minutes ago
 Russian actress, director blast off to film first ..

Russian actress, director blast off to film first movie in space

28 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conduct ..

Ukrainian Parliament Suspends Speaker From Conducting Plenary Sessions For 2 Day ..

28 minutes ago
 India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti ..

India Intends to Enhance Participation in SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure

28 minutes ago
 EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vacc ..

EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.