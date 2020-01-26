Mavericks swing NBA deal with Warriors for Cauley-Stein

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Willie Cauley-Stein, a 7-foot US center in his fifth NBA campaign, joined the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a trade deal with the league-worst Golden State Warriors.

The move, which sent a second-round pick in this year's NBA Draft to Golden State, comes three days after the Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon injury.

The Mavericks waived center Justin Patton to make room for Cauley-Stein, who has averaged 7.

9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots in 41 games this season for the Warriors.

Cauley-Stein has career averages of 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over 336 games with Golden State and Sacramento, with whom he spent his first four NBA seasons.

At 28-16, the Mavericks are fighting for playoff position in the Western Conference, sharing fifth with the Houston Rockets.

The injury-hit Warriors, missing Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson among others, are an NBA-worst 10-37.