Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:49 PM

A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a mini truck hit him near Gillani fly over on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a mini truck hit him near Gillani fly over on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding mini truck hit a motorcycle at Gillani fly over in which the motorcyclist died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in the presence of local police.

The deceased was identified as 30 years old Nasir Shabbir s/o Ghulam Shabbir resident of Tibba Sultan Pur.

APP/sak

