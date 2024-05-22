Motorcyclist Dies In Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:49 PM
A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a mini truck hit him near Gillani fly over on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death after a mini truck hit him near Gillani fly over on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a speeding mini truck hit a motorcycle at Gillani fly over in which the motorcyclist died on the spot.
Rescue team shifted the body to Nishtar hospital in the presence of local police.
The deceased was identified as 30 years old Nasir Shabbir s/o Ghulam Shabbir resident of Tibba Sultan Pur.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints
Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000
Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March
DC urges robust action to prevent polio
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints4 minutes ago
-
DC urges robust action to prevent polio4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates its Silver Jubilee A ..13 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani stresses APMOA collaboration to upli ..6 minutes ago
-
SP City visits various police stations to review security situation6 minutes ago
-
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood congratulates Dr Raghib Naeemi on becoming ..4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover18 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas18 minutes ago
-
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’18 minutes ago
-
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling heat23 minutes ago