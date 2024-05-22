MNSUA Marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 06:49 PM
The International Day of Biological Diversity was celebrated at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) with the support of UNESCO Chair here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The International Day of Biological Diversity was celebrated at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) with the support of UNESCO Chair here on Wednesday. Plantation campaign, poster and video competitions were organized in this connection.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dean Dr. Shafqat Saeed said that biodiversity is the basis of our ecosystem, our health, our economy and indeed our survival. Pakistan, with its vast and diverse terrain, is a treasure of biodiversity. Farmers can naturally increase the number of beneficial insects and birds by planting 15 to 20 percent of their fields with flowering plants, trees and also leaving vacant land.
Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities Professor Dr. Irfan Ahmad Baig said that we are committed to advance the goal of biodiversity conservation. We are developing partnerships with local communities, government agencies and international organizations to promote effective strategies for environmental protection and biodiversity.
Our students are being trained through these competitions so that they feel the responsibility of biodiversity conservation and play a positive role in society.
Chairman Department of Outreach and Continuing education Dr. Rana Bin Yamin said saving biodiversity means protecting the life support system of the entire region. We must eliminate or reduce every action in our lifestyle that has a negative impact on the environment around us. Organizing Secretary, Dr. Fawad Zafar briefed that more than 50 posters and 35 videos are participating in competitions. Cash prizes and award certificates will be given to the winning students. On the plantation drive, Dr. Muqarab Ali said that planting trees is important for biodiversity conservation as trees are the key stone species of ecosystem. Prof. Dr. Asif Raza, Prof. Dr. Nasir Nadeem, Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali Khan, Dr. Ammar Matloob, Dr. Ahmed Mehmood, Dr. Kashif Razzaq, Dr. Nighat Raza and a good number of students were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..
Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates its Silver Jubilee A ..6 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover11 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas11 minutes ago
-
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’11 minutes ago
-
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling heat16 minutes ago
-
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report16 minutes ago
-
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee16 minutes ago
-
PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support16 minutes ago
-
Three drug-peddlers, 2 bike-lifters held43 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas launches polio vaccination campaign43 minutes ago