Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Almost five lac students have enrolled in spring semester of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), including more than 500 international students.

Now the Allama Iqbal Open University's admissions for spring semester 2024 have been closed.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has been focusing on improving student facilities, examinations, and admission procedures. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the number of admissions for the spring semester of 2024 compared to the autumn semester of 2023.

Vice Chancellor has instructed the Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange to offer full support to international students and to strive to increase their numbers.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr. Zahid Majeed, said that over 460 students from 36 countries enrolled in the last semester, and that more than 500 students took admission in the Spring 2024.

These students belong to countries including Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, Taiwan, Botswana, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, Iraq, Kurdistan, Jordan, Oman and Kuwait. VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir has set the goal of increasing the number of international students to 10 thousand.