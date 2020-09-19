UrduPoint.com
McConnell: US Senate Would Vote On Trump Pick To Replace Ginsburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

McConnell: US Senate would vote on Trump pick to replace Ginsburg

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Friday the chamber would vote on a nominee that President Donald Trump Names to replace Ruther Bader Ginsberg, despite the looming November election.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell, a chief ally of the president in Congress, said in a statement shortly after Ginsberg's death was announced by the court.

The move would be in direct opposition of Ginsberg's reported dying wish that she not be replaced "until a new president is installed" in January 2021.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

