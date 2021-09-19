McNealy rallies late to grab co-lead at Fortinet Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the day to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season.

McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies to get to -14 under 202 total and maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course in Napa, California.

Neither McNealy nor Knous can sleep easy heading into Sunday's final round, as there are 18 players within four shots, including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson.

"It was a crazy day," said second-round leader McNealy. "One of those days where the ball was running up in funny spots.

"It was pretty hectic, and then on the 12th everything seemed to slow down for me, and I am really proud of the way I finished." The 25-year-old McNealy made birdie on the final three holes including the par-five 16th and the par-five 18th. He played his US college golf at nearby Stanford University, where he tied a number of Tiger Woods' Cardinal collegiate records.

Chile's Mito Pereira and American Scott Stallings lead a pack of five golfers tied for third at 12 under 204. Max Homa, Troy Merritt and Beau Hossler are also at 12 under.

Talor Gooch is one stroke back in solo eighth after a round of 70.

Mickelson (67) and Simpson (65) highlight a group of 10 golfers at 10 under, just four shots back of the leaders.