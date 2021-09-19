UrduPoint.com

McNealy Rallies Late To Grab Co-lead At Fortinet Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

McNealy rallies late to grab co-lead at Fortinet Championship

San Francisco, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the day to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season.

McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies to get to -14 under 202 total and maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course in Napa, California.

Neither McNealy nor Knous can sleep easy heading into Sunday's final round, as there are 18 players within four shots, including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson.

"It was a crazy day," said second-round leader McNealy. "One of those days where the ball was running up in funny spots.

"It was pretty hectic, and then on the 12th everything seemed to slow down for me, and I am really proud of the way I finished." The 25-year-old McNealy made birdie on the final three holes including the par-five 16th and the par-five 18th. He played his US college golf at nearby Stanford University, where he tied a number of Tiger Woods' Cardinal collegiate records.

Chile's Mito Pereira and American Scott Stallings lead a pack of five golfers tied for third at 12 under 204. Max Homa, Troy Merritt and Beau Hossler are also at 12 under.

Talor Gooch is one stroke back in solo eighth after a round of 70.

Mickelson (67) and Simpson (65) highlight a group of 10 golfers at 10 under, just four shots back of the leaders.

Related Topics

Fire Pereira Mito Lead Tiger Woods Sunday Event Share Top US Open

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

38 minutes ago
 CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

8 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

8 hours ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.