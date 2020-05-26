UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Staff Are The 'special Ones' - Guardiola

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Medical staff are the 'special ones' - Guardiola

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the protocols he and his players must follow for football to return are a small sacrifice compared to those risking their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Guardiola's mother died at the age of 82 in April after contracting COVID-19.

"We follow the rules, the protocol. We have to. That's the most important thing. We don't do anything special," Guardiola told the City website.

"The special ones are the doctors, nurses, scientists, cleaners -- they put their own lives at risk to save ours.

"When it's a special situation around the world, you have to adapt." Premier League players returned to training last week, whilst maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The UK government has now given the green light for contact training to resume, with clubs set to vote on the protocols on Wednesday.

Should the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League all be completed, City could face 17 games in little over two months once the action gets underway.

But Guardiola is pleased with the fitness of his players given they have not played competitively since March 8.

"I think they were looking forward to coming back and to train again and do what they like," he added. "They came back perfectly." Even when football does return in England, matches are set to be behind closed doors for the forseeable future.

Fears have been raised over the possibility that fans could congregate around stadiums, but there has been little evidence of such problems in Germany since the return of the Bundesliga.

And Guardiola encouraged fans to continue adhering to the health and safety guidelines.

"We want to come back but now the priority is other things. It's still stay safe, be careful and when everything is possible we will come back," he said.

"The most important thing is to follow the instructions. If they say use a mask, stay at home, social distance, we have to do it. Because there are many, many people in the NHS (National Health Service) around the world who put their own lives at risk to save ours.

"It's incredible what they have done, and we have to follow them. Now, we cannot do anything wrong."

Related Topics

UK Football World Vote Died Germany March April All Government Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

5 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.