UrduPoint.com

Mendy In Doubt For Senegal Opener After Covid Positive

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Mendy in doubt for Senegal opener after Covid positive

Yaoundé, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy could miss Senegal's opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe after he was among a new group of players to test positive for Covid-19.

Mendy, captain Kalidou Koulibaly and forward Famara Diedhiou returned positive results Saturday during required tests 48 hours ahead of their tournament opener, the Senegalese Football Federation said.

The trio will be unavailable for Senegal's first game in Bafoussam unless further tests come back negative.

Senegal, Africa's top-ranked team, delayed their departure for the tournament from Tuesday to Wednesday this week after three players and six staff members returned positive tests.

The squad left without the three players who were placed in quarantine.

Mendy flew out on a chartered jet to Dakar from Britain with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Photographs showed the players sitting close together on the plane without masks.

Arsenal and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was forced to isolate at the team hotel after testing positive on Thursday, while Burkina Faso could be without up to five players when they kick off the competition again hosts Cameroon later on Sunday.

CAF has said teams must play if they have at least 11 players available. An outfield player will go in goal if a team has no recognised goalkeeper.

mw/ea

Related Topics

Africa Football Hotel Bafoussam Liverpool Dakar Burkina Faso Zimbabwe Senegal Cameroon Gabon Sunday From Chelsea

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.