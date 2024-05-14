Open Menu

10 Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

10 injured in different incidents

Ten people sustained multiple injuries in building collapse and road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Ten people sustained multiple injuries in building collapse and road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding rickshaw and motorcycle collided with each other near Chak 388-GB. As a result, 4 travelers including Ali Hamza (18) resident of Chak 438-GB, Saleem (40), his son Bilal (5) and daughter Zainab (4) residents of Madina Town received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital after providing fist aid.

Similarly, three people including Nafar Ali (35) resident of Chak 381-GB, Khalid (30) resident of Chak 580-GB and Gul Faraz (26) resident of Chak 126-GB received minor injuries when a bus turned turtle after its tyre punctured near Moti Wala Stop Jaranwala.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid only to these victim as their condition was out of danger.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Zahra Bibi resident of Chak 76/R-B Bara Rasool Pura and her two minor sons including Muhammad Ahmad (5) and Muhammad Ali (4) received serious injuries when old and redundant roof of their house caved in on Sheikhupura Road Kharurianwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Traffic Sheikhupura Jaranwala Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

34 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

36 seconds ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

37 seconds ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

42 seconds ago
 Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, ..

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur ..

LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation

5 minutes ago
Michael Cohen to face defense grilling at Trump tr ..

Michael Cohen to face defense grilling at Trump trial

5 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children un ..

KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children under the age of two against per ..

5 minutes ago
 Naval Chief visits Air War College Institute

Naval Chief visits Air War College Institute

19 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

21 seconds ago
 National Institute of Management (NIM) trainee off ..

National Institute of Management (NIM) trainee officers visit PSCA

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan