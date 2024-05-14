10 injured in different incidents

Ten people sustained multiple injuries in building collapse and road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Ten people sustained multiple injuries in building collapse and road traffic accidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding rickshaw and motorcycle collided with each other near Chak 388-GB. As a result, 4 travelers including Ali Hamza (18) resident of Chak 438-GB, Saleem (40), his son Bilal (5) and daughter Zainab (4) residents of Madina Town received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital after providing fist aid.

Similarly, three people including Nafar Ali (35) resident of Chak 381-GB, Khalid (30) resident of Chak 580-GB and Gul Faraz (26) resident of Chak 126-GB received minor injuries when a bus turned turtle after its tyre punctured near Moti Wala Stop Jaranwala.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid only to these victim as their condition was out of danger.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Zahra Bibi resident of Chak 76/R-B Bara Rasool Pura and her two minor sons including Muhammad Ahmad (5) and Muhammad Ali (4) received serious injuries when old and redundant roof of their house caved in on Sheikhupura Road Kharurianwala.

Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where doctors were striving to save their lives, he added.