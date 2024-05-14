First Badge Completes Driving Course At Police Driving School: RPO
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry awarded certificates to 12 males and 08 females after completing the first badge of driving course at the police driving school here on Tuesday.
In a ceremony, the regional police officer said that the first police driving school has been established in Multan across the province to educate people about traffic rules with the vision of decreasing road accidents.
He said that a large number of people were interested in getting admission in the school.
He said that driving schools would play a key role in decreasing road mishaps and said that the best courses were being offered to the people in the school related to traffic rules and safety measures.
On this occasion, he awarded certificates to 12 males and eight females after completion of their 21-day training in which practical training, road safety lectures, multimedia, and video lectures were offered to them by the instructors. The school administration also issued driving licenses to the passed-outs at the spot.
