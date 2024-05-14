Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrested 12 Wanted Criminals From Different Tulkas

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Larkana police arrested 12 accused persons who were wanted in serious cases from different areas and seized drugs, weapons, looted cash, and stolen cars and motorcycles and phones from them on Tuesday.

According to the report, Ratodero police arrested Mirhasan Brohi, who was involved in cases of serious nature including robberies, thefts, and illegal weapons, along with pistols and bullets. Jahtiyal with pistol and bullets, Walid Police near Wapda Scarp Colony, suspect Amjad Sangi with pistol and bullets without license,

Market Police near State Life Building, drug dealer Zamir Mangrio with one kilo of hashish, Ghahirelo police near village Mihrab Sandilo at gambling 7 gamblers Guljan, Gulab Khan, Wali Muhammad, Mansoor, Sajjad, Ashiq and Hakim have been arrested along with the money, car, motorcycles and mobile phones.

On the other hand, Rehmat pure police recovered Abdul Jabbar's stolen car from Karachi East district, Neodero police recovered the stolen motorcycles of Maulvi Shahid Hussain Alamani, Maulvi Muhammad Ayub Chana, Ambardal and Manoor Bhutto, and recovered the stolen money from citizen Naeem Mangi. All recovered things hand over the original owner's.

