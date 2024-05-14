Advisor Tourism Bans Free Stay Of VIPs Families In Govt Rest Houses In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM
Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology, and Museums, has imposed a ban on the free stay of VIPs and families in government rest houses managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authorities across the province with immediate effect. A written order has also been issued in this regard
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology, and Museums, has imposed a ban on the free stay of VIPs and families in government rest houses managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authorities across the province with immediate effect. A written order has also been issued in this regard.
The Tourism Advisor has taken this step in light of certain public complaints that he received over the last few days. He was constantly receiving complaints from the public that ordinary tourists sometimes do not get accommodation in government rest houses, cottages, and camping pods managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture, while VIPs and their families stay there for many days and get free facilities.
Zahid Chanzeb also issued instructions to all relevant authorities including the DGs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Galyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Upper Swat Development Authority, and Kumrat Development Authority that whether the VIPs including him or their families stay in these rest houses according to the capacity, they should also be charged with full dues as per law.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
Man's body found from canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt8 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education8 minutes ago
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO12 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems12 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors12 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas12 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents16 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal16 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments27 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation20 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours20 minutes ago