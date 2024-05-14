Open Menu

Advisor Tourism Bans Free Stay Of VIPs Families In Govt Rest Houses In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, Archeology, and Museums, has imposed a ban on the free stay of VIPs and families in government rest houses managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture and Tourism Authorities across the province with immediate effect. A written order has also been issued in this regard

The Tourism Advisor has taken this step in light of certain public complaints that he received over the last few days. He was constantly receiving complaints from the public that ordinary tourists sometimes do not get accommodation in government rest houses, cottages, and camping pods managed by the Department of Tourism and Culture, while VIPs and their families stay there for many days and get free facilities.

Zahid Chanzeb also issued instructions to all relevant authorities including the DGs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Galyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Upper Swat Development Authority, and Kumrat Development Authority that whether the VIPs including him or their families stay in these rest houses according to the capacity, they should also be charged with full dues as per law.

