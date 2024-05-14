D.C Larkana Speed Up Crackdown Against Illegal Attae Doctors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana on Tuesday strongly instructed the health officials to speed up the action against private/quack doctors, illegal laboratories and blood banks in the district.
While presiding over a meeting with health department officials, in which District Health Officer Dr.Shoukat Abro Larkana, anti-quackery team and other health department officials attended the meeting.
In meeting District Health Officer briefed about crackdown of quack doctors, unregistered/unauthorized laboratories, and illegally Blood banks. He informed about the action has taken against them.
The DC told the officials that the clinics of Attai doctors should be closed in the whole district, anything illegal will not be tolerated. He directed the officials to seal the illegal blood banks and laboratories as no one would be spared.
