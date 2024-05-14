Open Menu

Teenage Girl Abducted From Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

A teenage girl has been abducted from her home in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A teenage girl has been abducted from her home in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, on Tuesday.

According to the Police Spokesperson, The victim's father, Inam has reported the incident, revealing that his daughter was alone at their residence when the unknown assailants struck.

The Wah Saddar Police have immediately sprung into action, registering an abduction case and launching a relentless hunt to locate and recover the missing girl.

The desperation to bring the teenager back safely is palpable, as the community grapples with the devastating news of her disappearance.

This horrific incident serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability faced by young individuals, particularly in the absence of proper safety measures and vigilance.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Young Saddar From

Recent Stories

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports inc ..

US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips

4 minutes ago
 NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & techni ..

NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education

4 minutes ago
 First badge completes driving course at police dri ..

First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO

7 minutes ago
 PM reiterates desire to work with all political fo ..

PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..

7 minutes ago
 D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Att ..

D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors

7 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in ..

Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP

7 minutes ago
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from d ..

Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas

7 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional office ..

Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..

11 minutes ago
 Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hun ..

Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..

11 minutes ago
 10 injured in different incidents

10 injured in different incidents

11 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan