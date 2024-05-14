Teenage girl abducted from Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A teenage girl has been abducted from her home in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, on Tuesday.

According to the Police Spokesperson, The victim's father, Inam has reported the incident, revealing that his daughter was alone at their residence when the unknown assailants struck.

The Wah Saddar Police have immediately sprung into action, registering an abduction case and launching a relentless hunt to locate and recover the missing girl.

The desperation to bring the teenager back safely is palpable, as the community grapples with the devastating news of her disappearance.

This horrific incident serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability faced by young individuals, particularly in the absence of proper safety measures and vigilance.

