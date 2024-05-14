Teenage Girl Abducted From Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM
A teenage girl has been abducted from her home in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, on Tuesday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A teenage girl has been abducted from her home in the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, on Tuesday.
According to the Police Spokesperson, The victim's father, Inam has reported the incident, revealing that his daughter was alone at their residence when the unknown assailants struck.
The Wah Saddar Police have immediately sprung into action, registering an abduction case and launching a relentless hunt to locate and recover the missing girl.
The desperation to bring the teenager back safely is palpable, as the community grapples with the devastating news of her disappearance.
This horrific incident serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability faced by young individuals, particularly in the absence of proper safety measures and vigilance.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
US to raise tariffs on $18 bn of China imports including chips
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
Man's body found from canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAVTTC, NSU agree on enhancing vocational & technical education4 minutes ago
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO7 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems7 minutes ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors7 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP7 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas7 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents11 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal11 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments23 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation15 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours15 minutes ago