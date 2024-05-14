Open Menu

PM Reiterates Desire To Work With All Political Forces To Steer Country Out Of Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his desire to work with all the political forces to steer the country out of the problems faced by it and put its economy on upward trajectory

He said that welfare of the people of Balochistan had been among the top priorities of the government.

He said that welfare of the people of Balochistan had been among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Maulana Abdul Ghaffoor Haideri, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) who called on him.

Members of the National Assembly Usman Badini and Noor Aalam Khan were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, overall situation in the country including political was discussed.

They also exchanged views on different development projects in the Balochistan province.

The prime minister said that they would provide equal educational and job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

