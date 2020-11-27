UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meronk Three Shots Ahead As He Seeks First Polish Win

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Meronk three shots ahead as he seeks first Polish win

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Adrian Meronk fired a six-under-par 66 Friday for a three-shot halfway lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa as he bids to become the first Polish winner on the European Tour.

He leads Richard Bland (67) from England and Joachim B. Hansen (64) from Denmark, who last Sunday won the Joburg Open at the start of a three-tournament South African swing for the European circuit.

South African big-hitter Wilco Nienaber, who struck a 439-yard drive during the Johannesburg event, carded a 68 to trail Meronk by eight shots at Leopard Creek Country Club near northeastern town Malelane.

Meronk, 27, who was born in Germany but moved to Poland when two, had an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys over a course that borders the world renowned Kruger National Park game reserve.

This is his 28th attempt to win a European Tour event having triumphed on the second-tier European Challenge circuit last year in Portugal.

"If I was to win on the European Tour, it would be huge for golf in Poland," he said, referring to a minor but growing sport in the east European country.

"Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been looking for things to do outdoors and golf has benefitted." Hansen, whose win last weekend was his first on the European Tour, stormed into contention with the lowest score of the second round.

The 30-year-old picked up three birdies over the front nine and his inward trek included an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Bland, part of the European Tour for 15 full seasons without a victory, bogeyed the opening hole, then reeled in six birdies.

After a disappointing opening round 71, Nienaber was much steadier second time round with six birdies, and his lone blemish was a double-bogey six at the ninth.

Related Topics

World Germany Johannesburg Lead Eagle Portugal Poland South Africa Denmark Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Some of Switzerland's super-rich feel Covid crunch ..

48 minutes ago

Livestock processing may pose a COVID-19 public he ..

48 minutes ago

Commissioner bans wedding events at night from Dec ..

48 minutes ago

Moscow Protests in Connection With Entry of US Des ..

48 minutes ago

Khurshid thanks Prime Minister for his nomination ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN Became China's Top Trade Partner in 1st Half ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.