UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merritt Aces To Share PGA Lead With Niemann In Detroit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Merritt aces to share PGA lead with Niemann in Detroit

Washington, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Troy Merritt aced the par-3 11th hole on his way to seizing a share of the lead with Chile's Joaquin Niemann after Saturday's third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 35-year-old American one-hopped a 5-iron shot into the cup from 219 yards for his first hole-in-one at a US PGA Tour event, highlighting a five-under par 67 that put him on 14-under 202 for 54 holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Niemann, who hasn't made a bogey in the first three rounds, fired a 68 to share to top spot. Australian Cam Davis and American Hank Lebioda were next on 203 and American Brandon Hagy was on 204.

England's Tom Lewis, a two-time winner on the European Tour seeking his first US PGA title, had shared the lead with Niemann after 36 holes but shot 71 to share sixth in a pack of six players on 205.

World number 129 Merritt, chasing his third US PGA title after winning the 2015 National and 2018 Barbasol Championship, closed with six pars while Niemann, who became the PGA's first Chilean winner at the 2019 Greenbrier, made a late surge.

Niemann, ranked 30th, is contending to be the first player to go 72 holes without a bogey in a PGA event since J.T. Poston did it in winning at Greensboro in 2019.

Merritt sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the opening hole, a 10-foot birdie putt at the third and dropped his approach inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie at the par-3 fifth.

He put his approach inside four feet to set up another birdie at the par-5 seventh and reach 13-under to lead by two at the turn.

After the ace boosted his lead to three strokes, Merritt found the right rough on the way to bogey at 12 then saved par at 14 after chipping from deep rough to inches from the hole.

Niemann, twice a runner-up in January in Hawaii, opened with a birdie and added another at the par-5 seventh after driving into the sixth fairway.

He pulled within a stroke of Merritt's lead with a seven-foot birdie putt at 13 then salvaged par at the par-5 14th after finding the rough twice and a greenside bunker.

Merritt found deep rough beyond the green at the par-5 17th but rescued par with a tense four-foot putt.

Niemann two-putted for birdie at 17 to match Merritt for the lead.

Merritt went left off the 18th tee and hit a tree, bouncing into short rough to help him save par from just inside six feet.

Niemann followed with his own tense par putt at 18 from just inside five feet to match Merritt for the lead.

Related Topics

Brandon Lead Greensboro Detroit Chile Cuban Peso January 2015 2018 2019 Event From Share Top

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

8 hours ago

Florida collapse toll now 24, rest of building to ..

8 hours ago

Russia Waits for Lukashenko to Come to Crimea - Pe ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt introducing reforms to strengthen institu ..

9 hours ago

Verstappen takes pole in Austria as Hamilton strug ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.