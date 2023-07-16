Open Menu

Mexican Journalist Shot To Death In Tourist Town Of Acapulco: Prosecutor

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :A Mexican journalist was shot to death in a store parking lot on Saturday in the southern tourist town of Acapulco, regional authorities said, in the country's second journalist killing in a week.

Prosecutors said they have opened an investigation for homicide with a firearm in the killing of Nelson Matus, days after another journalist was found dead in a country considered one of the most dangerous in the world for members of the press.

Matus, the director of news outlet Lo Real de Guerrero, was shot as he was getting into his car in a thrift shop parking lot.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office said in a statement that it "reiterates its commitment to exhaust every line of investigation" into his death.

Matus had worked as a journalist for 15 years, specializing in covering violence, Mexico delegate for press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders Balbina Flores told AFP.

More than 150 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2000, according to the group, in attacks that are often linked to the country's powerful drug cartels.

The body of fellow journalist Luis Martin Sanchez, a correspondent for La Jornada newspaper, was found this week "with signs of violence," officials said, after he had been reported missing.

La Jornada, a leftist newspaper founded in 1985 in Mexico City, has already lost two of its most widely known correspondents: Miroslava Breach, killed in Chihuahua in March 2017, and Javier Valdez, who was also a contributor to AFP, murdered in Sinaloa in May of the same year.

Sanchez was one of three active or former journalists who had been abducted in the western state of Nayarit, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

His body turned up in a village near the state capital Tepic with two cardboard messages pinned to his chest, the office added, without specifying what the messages said.

Another former journalist, Osiris Maldonado de la Paz, was kidnapped from his home in the town of Xalisco earlier this month, while a third kidnapped journalist was later found alive.

According to the government, there were 13 killings of journalists reported in Mexico in 2022 alone. Most crimes against journalists remain unpunished.

