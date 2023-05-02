Mexican rescue dogs prepare for next emergency mission

Puebla, Mexico, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A rescue dog and its handler abseil down a ravine during a drill in Mexico aimed at preparing for international emergencies like the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey in February.

Another member of the canine unit, a black Labrador retriever called July, locates a paramedic and an injured man in need of help, and also allows herself to be transported in an ambulance with a bandaged paw.

They were among 18 dogs that took part in the training organized by the Mexican Red Cross in the central state of Puebla.

Earthquake-prone Mexico has significant experience in disaster rescue and its canine unit is often sent abroad on emergency missions.

July found six bodies in the rubble after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey that claimed more than 50,000 lives -- her first international deployment.

The work "alleviated the human suffering of people waiting to receive their relatives" who died, said rescuer Anneth Lopez, 35, who has trained July since she was a puppy.

"We can't be without each other," she said proudly.

Alberto Pena, a 36-year-old veterinarian, said that the drill was crucial for honing communication skills.

"The important thing about this type of exercise is that all the personnel with whom we are preparing every day speak the same language on the subject of rescue," he said.