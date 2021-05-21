UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Replaces Taiwan For Olympic Baseball Qualifier After Covid Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Mexico replaces Taiwan for Olympic baseball qualifier after Covid surge

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A sudden surge of coronavirus cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifier from Taiwan to Mexico.

For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept the coronavirus at bay.

But in recent weeks a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the island, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including restrictions on non-residents arriving.

Taiwan was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament in the city of Taichung next month.

But the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced it would move the tournament to Mexico instead.

"The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to a surge in Covid-19 case," the WBSC said in a statement on Thursday, specifically citing the limits to foreigners arriving.

Related Topics

World Taichung Mexico Olympics From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

11 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

11 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solut ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.