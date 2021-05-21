Mexico replaces Taiwan for Olympic baseball qualifier after Covid surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A sudden surge of coronavirus cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifier from Taiwan to Mexico.

For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept the coronavirus at bay.

But in recent weeks a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the island, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including restrictions on non-residents arriving.

Taiwan was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament in the city of Taichung next month.

But the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced it would move the tournament to Mexico instead.

"The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to a surge in Covid-19 case," the WBSC said in a statement on Thursday, specifically citing the limits to foreigners arriving.