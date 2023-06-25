Miami misery continues while DC, Red Bulls win in MLS

(@FahadShabbir)

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Inter Miami's miserable run of form continued ahead of Lionel Messi's impending arrival with a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia, while there were wins for DC United and the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Miami suffered a seventh straight defeat and remained rock bottom of the Eastern Conference while United upset Eastern Conference leaders Cincinnati with a 3-0 home triumph.

The Red Bulls also enjoyed a surprise 4-0 victory over Atlanta.

Miami announced on Friday that former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was set to join Messi at the club in July, but the pair will have plenty to do if the club is to have any hope of making the post-season.

Philadelphia, last season's runners-up, took the lead through a simple header from Norwegian Jakob Glesnes in the 14th minute off a corner.

Argentine Julian Carranza doubled the advantage from close range in the 39th minute and Leon Flach drilled home the third from the edge of the box on the stroke of half-time.

Finnish winger Robert Taylor pulled a goal back for Miami five minutes after the interval with a heavily deflected shot, but the visitors were never truly in the contest.

The Union wrapped up the victory in the 68th minute when Miami's David Ruiz turned a Mikael Uhre cross into his own net.

Cincinnati's 10-match unbeaten run ended at Wayne Rooney's DC United, who grabbed a 10th-minute lead through Pedro Santos.

Derrick Williams doubled the lead with a left-footed blast in the 17th minute and then, three minutes before the break, Cristian Dajome's shot crept under Cincinnati 'keeper Roman Celentano.

Cincinnati had Ian Murphy dismissed for a second yellow card in the 79th minute.

The Red Bulls continued their recovery from a poor start to the season, climbing up to 11th in the East, three points off the playoff places, with their rout of Atlanta.

Daniel Edelman fired the New York side in front with a left-foot drive in the 32nd minute and Cristian Casseres made it 2-0 with a well-taken individual effort just before half-time.

Two late goals from Frankie Amaya completed an impressive victory for interim head coach Troy Lesesne.

In the Western Conference, St. Louis moved above Los Angeles FC at the top of the standings after winning 2-1 at San Jose while the defending champions fell to a surprise 3-2 loss at home to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Samuel Adeniran scored his first goal in MLS to put St. Louis ahead in the 41st minute, rising well to head in a corner from Rasmus Alm.

Jamiro Monteiro brought San Jose level before Adeniran settled the contest from the penalty spot after Jonathan Mensah fouled Aziel Jackson in the box.

The Whitecaps stunned Los Angeles with a second-minute goal, Ranko Veselinovic flashing home a well-angled header.

Things got worse for Steve Cherundolo's side when Vancouver extended their lead in the 23rd minute through Brian White's looping header into the far corner after a fine cross from Ryan Gauld.

Denis Bouanga reduced the deficit just before the interval but the Whitecaps were in no mood to roll over and restored their two-goal advantage with Gauld driving home from the edge of the box.

Mexican Carlos Vela kept the home side's hopes alive with a 68th-minute goal but LAFC were not able to make the most of a series of chances to equalize in the final minutes.

The Columbus Crew beat Nashville 2-0 with goals from Christian Ramirez and a Jack Maher own goal.