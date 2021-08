Tokyo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Teenage prodigy Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the Olympic 800m crown in more than half-a-century Tuesday, powering to a gold medal in 1min 55.21.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson took silver in 1:55.88 while Raevyn Rogers of the United States took bronze in 1:56.81.