Minister of sports welcomes Al-Hilal FC delegation in Riyadh

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of sports, received Al-Hilal FC delegation at King Khalid International Airport as they are back in Riyadh after having taken part in the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 which was hosted by Wydad Athletic Club of the Kingdom of Morocco.

In a welcome ceremony, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated the club's administration, the team's administrative and technical delegation and players on the distinctive and honorable performance the team has shown, crowned by climbing to the final match of the world tournament to finish second of the world clubs, in yet another success added to achievements of all levels of Saudi football national teams and clubs in the recent years.

This comes amid an unprecedented support extended by the country's leadership, the minister said, wishing Al-Hilal and all the country's clubs best results in the coming regional and international competitions.

Making its debut in the world clubs championship, Al-Hilal ranked second following beating host Wydad of Morocco after resorting to a penalty-kick decision before eliminating Flamengo of Brazil in the semi final 3 - 2 and before losing 5 -3 to Real Madrid, the world's five-time winner of the tournament since its inception.