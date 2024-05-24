Open Menu

IMF Likely To Question Pakistan's Subsidized Power Tariffs For AJK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:18 PM

IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK

In AJK, domestic consumers pay between Rs3 to Rs6 per unit, whereas in other parts of Pakistan, rates start at Rs6.72 and can reach up to Rs35.26 per unit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) The IMF might raise concerns with Pakistan over the Prime Minister's recent announcement to provide relief to AJK residents by subsidizing their power tariffs, which are notably lower compared to the rest of the country.

In AJK, domestic consumers pay between Rs3 to Rs6 per unit, whereas in other parts of Pakistan, rates start at Rs6.72 and can reach up to Rs35.26 per unit.

Similarly, commercial users in AJK are charged Rs10 to Rs15 per unit, while elsewhere in Pakistan, the rates range from Rs40.8 to Rs46.56 per unit.

These significant disparities have raised concerns. Economists suggest that the Pakistani government should provide a thorough briefing to the IMF to mitigate potential issues. Dr. Naved Hamid, Director at the Center for Research in Economics and business (CREB), believes the IMF might accept these differences if Pakistan ensures that the power sector’s circular debt does not increase. Consequently, consumers in Punjab might face higher power tariffs to subsidize AJK, given that regions like KP and rural Sindh often default on power bills, and Karachi is not included in this system.

Dr. Nadia Tahir mentioned that the finance minister aims to reduce the fiscal deficit by 1.5 percent in the upcoming budget. This will be achieved through strategies like imposing a petroleum levy, expected to generate Rs1.1 trillion, and selling state-owned enterprises.

She noted that the Prime Minister’s relief package of Rs23 billion (about $8.2 million) for AJK is manageable for the Federal budget and represents overdue water usage payments dating back to 2018.

In September 2023, the government increased the average generation tariff from Rs4.96 per unit to Rs3.85 per unit. Residents of AJK demand their water use charges and refuse to pay for federal inefficiencies. The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, supplying 969 MW to the national grid since 2018, underscores AJK's claim to a share in net hydro profits. The regulator’s decision to increase AJK’s water usage charges to Rs5.44 billion from Rs712 million in FY22 supports this claim.

Dr. Qais Aslam highlighted that the IMF's main demands are meeting revenue targets and controlling circular debt. Although AJK is technically not part of Pakistan and Pakistan does not pay it for water usage that generates electricity, the country can justify the reduced tariffs for AJK. However, Dr. Qais argues that this situation is politically unfair to Punjab, which bears the highest taxes and power tariffs while experiencing higher rates of power theft in other provinces.

The IMF’s response to this issue remains uncertain, especially given their recent statement from Washington criticizing Pakistan for not meeting agreed conditions. Dr. Qais suggested implementing a uniform tariff across the country to ensure equitable treatment for all regions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Punjab Water Washington Budget Azad Jammu And Kashmir September 2018 All From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves

4 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by noma ..

Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads

4 minutes ago
 District Council Attock denies allegations of fund ..

District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation

4 minutes ago
 PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promo ..

PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry

4 minutes ago
 Levies, police responsible for protection of life, ..

Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..

7 minutes ago
 KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitu ..

KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam

7 minutes ago
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 Wor ..

Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad

12 minutes ago
 K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on ..

K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir

12 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated ..

Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..

7 minutes ago
 BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral ..

BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, co ..

Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term ..

7 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business