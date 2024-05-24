Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Discusses Arrangements Of Cattle Market

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle market in Sukkur for Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management, and others.

The Mayor informed that 10 cattle market will be established near city by pass Sukkur for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioner with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle market.

The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets. No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the designated cattle market in the city, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, he added.

All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens.

Mayor Sukkur said that such steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Adha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.

