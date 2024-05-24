Mayor Sukkur Discusses Arrangements Of Cattle Market
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 10:32 PM
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle market in Sukkur for Eid-ul-Adha
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle market in Sukkur for Eid-ul-Adha.
The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management, and others.
The Mayor informed that 10 cattle market will be established near city by pass Sukkur for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioner with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle market.
The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets. No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the designated cattle market in the city, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, he added.
All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens.
Mayor Sukkur said that such steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Adha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.
Recent Stories
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir
Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer3 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves10 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads10 minutes ago
-
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation10 minutes ago
-
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry10 minutes ago
-
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home minister13 minutes ago
-
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam13 minutes ago
-
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir18 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term strategy for Africa13 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme19 minutes ago
-
Maqbool Siddiqui meets Malala in London19 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows zero tolerance against life-saving medicines shortages19 minutes ago