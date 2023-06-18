Ministry of Health: Over 10,000 Pilgrims receive medical care in Tabuk

Tabuk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Health Inspection Center at the Halet Ammar port in the Tabuk region is providing preventive and curative services to pilgrims coming through the port from neighboring countries.

The center has medical equipment and an integrated clinic to receive the pilgrims.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 10,900 pilgrims arriving at the Halet Ammar port benefited from excellent medical services.