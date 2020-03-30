Monitoring Cell set up in AJK to observe updated situation of coronavirus

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has set up Monitoring Cell at the Prime Minister House in the State's metropolis to observe the ongoing situation of COVID-19 and the performance of the concerned functionaries in combating the pandemic in the State, it was officially announced.

"The cell has started functioning with immediate effect", a handout issued by the PID AJK Sunday said.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed all concerned to stay connected with the monitoring cell including all the divisional and district administrations of the State through video-link to keep close watch on day to day operations of all of the government institutions.

The Prime Minister would be in direct and regular contact with the high-officials throughout the state to monitor the progress on daily basis.

At the same time, in response to the demand by Prime Minister Farooq Haider, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

General Muhammad Afzal, announced to establish coronavirus test laboratories in Mirpur and Poonch divisions as well. NDMA would also provide 1500 N95 masks to the AJK. Sindh government has also announced to provide 33,000 face masks to the AJK at this testing time, the official statement said.

Prime Minister Farooq Haider has expressed profound gratitude to NDMA Chairman and other Federal institutions for extending all out support to the liberated territory to prevent coronavirus.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for following the government directives and supporting it in crisis situation.

The Prime Minister assured that government would leave no stone unturned for the safety of the lives of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has appealed to overseas Kashmiris settled in UK, Europe, North America and other countries to avoid unnecessary travel to AJK.