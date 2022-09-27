UrduPoint.com

Montpellier Centre Vincent Sidelined For 'several Months' With Knee Injury

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Montpellier, France, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :France international rugby centre Arthur Vincent will be sidelined for 'several months' after aggravating a left knee injury on his return to Top 14 action with French champions Montpellier.

The 22-year-old reinjured his knee in a Top 14 game against Brive on September 17, with his club saying tests had revealed "a more severe diagnosis with a partial lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament." The 14-times capped France player "will be away from the field for several months", Montpellier said in a statement.

Vincent has been plagued by knee injuries, rupturing a cruciate ligament in his left knee last season, before returning to help the southerners claim the Top 14 crown for the first time.

The double under-20 world champion is now in a race against time to be fit for next year's World Cup at home.

Vincent will miss the three autumn tests against South Africa, Australia and Japan as well as the next year's Six Nations tournament.

