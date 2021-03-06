UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'More Than 10' Killed In Mogadishu Car Bomb: Security Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

'More than 10' killed in Mogadishu car bomb: security official

Mogadishu, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 10 persons were killed Friday night when a car bomb detonated by Al-Shabaab militants hit a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a security official.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties, but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.

Related Topics

Militants Car Died Mogadishu

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

22 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

22 minutes ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

8 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

8 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.