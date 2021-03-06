'More than 10' killed in Mogadishu car bomb: security official

Mogadishu, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 10 persons were killed Friday night when a car bomb detonated by Al-Shabaab militants hit a popular restaurant in Mogadishu, according to a security official.

"The blast was very heavy and caused massive destruction and civilian casualties, the operation is still going on to establish the exact number of casualties, but initial information security officials obtained indicates more than 10 people died", said security officer Mohamed Osman.