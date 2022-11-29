'More to offer' than war: Ukraine works on display at Madrid museum

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Dozens of modern artworks removed from Kyiv to protect them from Russian strikes will go on display at a Madrid museum on Tuesday.

The works on show at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum of Art as part of the "In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930" exhibition include oil paintings, sketches and collages.

Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza founded "Museums for Ukraine" which is seeking to showcase Ukrainian art, using the museum which houses her late father's collection for the exhibition.

The Madrid exhibition is one of a number of showings of Ukraine's cultural heritage across Europe, as well as an effort to raise awareness of the threat posed to the war-torn country's artistic legacy as fighting grinds on.

Curators say it is one of the most comprehensive surveys of Ukrainian modern art in the period between 1900 to 1930.

Many of the works have hardly been seen outside of Ukraine. The exhibition will run at the museum until April 30, and then go on show in Cologne in Germany from September 2023.

