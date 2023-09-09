Open Menu

Morocco Quake Kills More Than 800 People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Morocco quake kills more than 800 people

Moulay Brahim, Morocco, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed at least 820 people, officials said Saturday, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

"I was nearly asleep when I heard the doors and the shutters banging," said Ghannou Najem, a Casablanca resident in her 80s who was visiting Marrakesh when the quake hit.

"I went outside in a panic. I thought I was going to die alone.

" It is the strongest-ever quake to hit the north African kingdom, and one expert described it as the region's "biggest in more than 120 years".

"Where destructive earthquakes are rare, buildings are simply not constructed robustly enough... so many collapse, resulting in high casualties," said Bill McGuire, professor emeritus at Britain's University College London.

Updated interior ministry figures on Saturday showed the quake killed 820 people, more than a half of them in Al-Haouz, the epicentre, and Taroudant provinces.

The ministry also recorded deaths in Ouarzazate, Chichaoua, Azilal and Youssoufia provinces, as well as in Marrakesh, Agadir and the Casablanca area.

Another 672 people were injured, including 205 in a critical condition, the ministry said.

