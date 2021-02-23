RABAT, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Morocco's revenues from tourism dropped by 53.8 percent in 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday in a report.

The country's tourism revenues decreased by 4.9 billion U.S.

Dollars, while the number of tourists fell by 72.3 percent with a loss of more than 8 million visitors.

Morocco's economy relies heavily on tourism, which took up 7 percent of the North African country's gross domestic product in 2019.

It is also of the country's main sources of foreign Currency and creates nearly 550,000 direct jobs annually.