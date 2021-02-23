UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco's Tourism Revenues Plummet 53.8 Pct In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Morocco's tourism revenues plummet 53.8 pct in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

RABAT, Feb. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Morocco's revenues from tourism dropped by 53.8 percent in 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday in a report.

The country's tourism revenues decreased by 4.9 billion U.S.

Dollars, while the number of tourists fell by 72.3 percent with a loss of more than 8 million visitors.

Morocco's economy relies heavily on tourism, which took up 7 percent of the North African country's gross domestic product in 2019.

It is also of the country's main sources of foreign Currency and creates nearly 550,000 direct jobs annually.

Related Topics

2019 2020 From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

23 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

37 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

52 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

56 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.