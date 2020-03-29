UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Orders All Residents To Self-isolate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :All residents of Moscow will be under strict isolation rules beginning Monday, the mayor said Sunday evening, as coronavirus cases climbed in the capital.

Muscovites will only be allowed to leave their homes in the case of a medical emergency, to travel to work if necessary, and visit a grocery stores or pharmacies, the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement Sunday.

