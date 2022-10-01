Mozambique vaccinates 765,000 teenagers against COVID-19

MAPUTO, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :-- Mozambique's Health Minister Armindo Tiago said Friday that 765,000 teenagers across the country have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 in the vaccination campaign that started since Tuesday.

Speaking at the official launch of the campaign in Maputo, the minister said the goal is to vaccinate 4,801,544 teenagers aged between 12 and 17 years old and the first round will last for two weeks.

"It is important to note that, in the first two days of this campaign, we vaccinated around 765,000 adolescents across the country, representing a coverage of 16 percent of the target group, which makes us anticipate good results until the end," said the minister.

The health official said that massive vaccination against COVID-19 has been allowing a significant relief from the initial restrictive measures and a socio-economic reopening of the entire country and the world in general.