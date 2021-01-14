UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Must Do Better' - Stunned Bayern Left Rueing Cup Defeat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

'Must do better' - stunned Bayern left rueing cup defeat

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick insists the European champions learn from their earliest German Cup exit for 20 years after second division side Holstein Kiel ended their dreams of repeating last season's treble.

"We are extremely disappointed, we wanted to defend the treble," said Flick after Bayern were knocked out of a cup competition for the first time since he took charge in November 2019.

"There are no excuses left - lots of games, too little rest," said Flick, pointing at Bayern's tightly-packed fixture list this season which often demands his team plays every few days.

"We have to tick it off and do things better.

"We have to be more compact in defence, protect the central midfield better and apply more pressure." Bayern have five weeks to fix their porous defence before facing Lazio away in the last 16, first leg tie in their Champions League defence.

However, the Bundesliga leaders' hopes of repeating last season's triple-trophy haul is over following their German Cup exit.

Like the heavy snow which fell during the second-half, Kiel were ice cold in taking their chances.

Goals by Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane gave Bayern a 2-1 lead with 90 minutes gone, but a lapse in concentration allowed Kiel captain Hauke Wahl to header a last-gasp equaliser.

Bayern then laid siege to the hosts' goal, but Kiel held the European champions to a 2-2 draw after extra time and their nerve for a 6-5 victory in the penalty shoot-out.

After both sides netted their opening five attempts, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca was the first to have his saved.

It left Kiel's former Bremen forward Fin Bartels, 33, who had earlier scored a first-half equaliser, to net the crucial penalty and spark wild celebrations.

The game was played behind locked doors due to high numbers of the coronavirus in Germany, but Kiel fans made their presence felt outside the stadium, blaring car horns and setting off fireworks.

"You wanted to win the triple again?!" Kiel fans jeered at Bayern's team bus as it pulled out of the stadium car park after midnight.

Kiel are the first non-Bundesliga club to knock Bayern out in the cup's second round since Magdeburg, then in Germany's fourth-tier, in 2000/01.

"Something like this happens perhaps once in a lifetime," beamed Kiel's 32-year-old coach Ole Werner.

The last time Bayern exited the German Cup so early, Thomas Mueller had just joined their youth structure as an 11-year-old.

"The cup exit is brutal. This is certainly not the best phase for FC Bayern," Mueller said. The loss follows last Friday's 3-2 league defeat at Moenchengladbach.

Bayern have conceded 24 league goals this season - more than any of the other top six clubs in the Bundesliga.

Having lost his temper in a post-match interview, Mueller later apologised on Instagram to an ARD reporter he felt was amused by Bayern's defeat.

"Now you are laughing here," he fumed after being asked what the mood was like in the Bayern dressing room.

Bayern need to bounce back in Sunday's tricky home tie against Freiburg, who are on a club-record five-game winning streak in the league.

Related Topics

Snow German Car Germany Freiburg Kiel Magdeburg Bremen Lead Cuban Peso November Sunday 2019 From Best Top Bayern Coach Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

13 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

19 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

31 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

15 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.